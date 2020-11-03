IndiGo Offers RT-PCR Test With Flight Bookings to Passengers in Collaboration With Stemz Healthcare

Airline major IndiGo has partnered with Stemz Healthcare to offer Covid-19 RT-PCR test to passengers travelling on domestic and international flights. According to IndiGo, passengers can opt for "a home or lab visit" with over 200 collection centres in India. The move is set to help the passengers who are visiting a domestic destination mandating a RT-PCR test or an international city.

"The service is also available in other countries including the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia," the company said in a statement. "In addition to a hassle-free travel experience, undertaking the Covid-19 RT-PCR test may also provide exemption from quarantine to the passengers," it added.

Earlier passengers traveling by SpiceJet flights were given COVID-19 RT-PCR test facility while booking their air tickets. To book the test, customers can visit SpiceJet's website and avail the service under the 'Add-ons’ section. To initiate the booking process, one needs to click on the ‘Book Now’ button and follow the steps to book an appointment.

Customers can either request for a test at their doorstep or visit the nearby lab, as per their convenience and the available schedule. Besides, customers will also be offered the option to select their preferred testing location and appointment slot. At the end of the booking, one needs to provide their personal details including identity proof to confirm the appointment.

"Though the service is currently available for customers in India and the UAE, we plan to roll it out for a host of other countries very soon," Shilpa Bhatia, chief commercial officer, SpiceJet said.

With Inputs from IANS