IndiGo Airlines, country’s largest domestic airliner operated the maiden Bareilly-Mumbai flight. Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia along with the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, General (Retd.) Dr. V.K. Singh, and Member of Parliament, Bareilly, Santosh Gangwar, flagged off the new flight connecting Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) with Mumbai (Maharashtra) in a virtual ceremony.

The Bareilly airport has been upgraded for commercial flight operations under the Regional Connectivity Scheme – Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN) of the Government of India. On 8th March 2021, it became the 56th airport to commence operations under the UDAN scheme, with an all-women crew flight on the Delhi-Bareilly route. Now, Mumbai is the second city connected with Bareilly with direct flights and direct connectivity of the city to Bangalore will be third city.

IndiGo will be operating its Airbus A320 on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from Mumbai to Bareilly and back to Mumbai. The flight 6E 828 will depart Mumbai at 9.25 AM and will depart Bareilly Airport at 12.30 PM. From 14th August 2021, IndiGo will start flights for Bengaluru on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The flight will depart Bengaluru airport at 8.40 AM and will depart Bareilly at 12.30 PM.

Bareilly is the 8th airport of Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Hindon, Agra and Prayagraj. Till date, 363 routes and 59 airports (including 5 heliports and 2 water aerodromes) have been operationalized under the UDAN scheme.

Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, said, “Today marks another momentous day for the civil aviation sector of the country. The commencement of the flight operations on the Bareilly – Mumbai route from today & Bareilly – Bangalore route from 14th August 2021 will not only improve transportation facilities in the region but will also open immense opportunities in tourism, education, industry and trade and commerce for the region. Moreover, we are also increasing the frequency of operations to daily between Delhi-Bareilly from 26th August 2021. These direct flights will not only benefit the people of Bareilly but also from the neighbouring regions such as Nainital & Ranikhet also.”

