IndiGo Operates Maiden Cargo Flight With Medical Supplies and Commodities to Chittagong

Budget carrier IndiGo operated its maiden cargo flight to Chittagong in Bangladesh, carrying medical supplies and other general commodities, a release said on Tuesday. The cargo flight to Chittagong was operated on Monday using the airline's Airbus A320 passenger aircraft, it said.

The seaport city of Bangladesh was the 23rd destination covered by IndiGo under its cargo charter operations, it added. "We are pleased to operate our maiden cargo flight to Chittagong, Bangladesh, using our A-320 passenger aircraft in a 'freighter mode'," IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said.

IndiGo cargo flights have gained significant momentum and the airline will continue to contribute and adapt its business to the needs of the hour, Dutta added. The largest carrier by domestic market share has operated cargo flights to multiple destinations such as Bishkek, Cairo, Almaty, Tashkent and Kathmandu, among others.

The airline operated over 1,700 cargo charter flights, transporting over 14,300 tonnes of supplies between April 18 and September 7, which is equivalent to the total cargo handled by the carrier in the last fiscal, the airline said on Friday. These flights, comprising both domestic and international, were operated across 21 destinations, it said in a release.

The international destinations include Bishkek, Cairo, Almaty and Tashkent, it added. "We operated passenger flights in 'freighter mode', with cargo secured in the cabins, to domestic and international stations. We have deployed 10 aircraft for cargo operations and will continue this arrangement even after we resume operations at pre-COVID capacities," IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said.