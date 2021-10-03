IndiGo Operates Maiden Direct Flight on Agra-Lucknow Route Under UDAN, Deploys ATR 72

To give further impetus to the regional aerial connectivity, Indigo airlines has operated the maiden flight on the Agra – Lucknow route under the UDAN 3.0 scheme. The airline has deployed its ATR 72 aircraft on the route. The Agra Airport is a Civil Enclave owned by the Indian Air Force and operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Lucknow has become the third city connected with Agra via direct flights after Ahmedabad & Bangalore.

These new flights will provide more travel options for the tourists and common people to travel on these sectors which will boost the economy of the region. Till date, 371 routes and 60 airports (including 5 heliports and 2 water aerodromes) have been operationalized under the UDAN scheme. Further, additional flights from Kanpur & Lucknow were also announced in the coming months.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Professor SP Singh Baghel, along with Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Rajiv Bansal virtually flagged off the first direct flight on Agra (Uttar Pradesh) – Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) route.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation said, “I congratulate the people of Agra for the direct connectivity with Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Both the cities are a perfect blend of possessing immense historic, economic & tourism potential. Agra & Lucknow are not only significant for Uttar Pradesh, but also for the entire world, for various reasons. With new flights, the time taken of 4-hour travel between the two cities has now been reduced to just 1 hour flight."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.