IndiGo Partners With CarterPorter to Launch Door-to-Door Baggage Delivery Service for Passengers

Airline major IndiGo on Friday said that it has partnered with on-demand platform CarterPorter to provide door-to-door baggage delivery service. The airline has commenced the service from April 1, in New Delhi and Hyderabad and will subsequently launch it in Mumbai and Bengaluru for delivery to and from home and airport. The airline said the facility will enable passengers to travel “worry-free" as CarterPorter will transfer their baggage contactless from one destination to another with added assistance inside the terminal. According to the airline, the service starts at a nominal rate of Rs 630 for one way.

“The service will bring relief to customers who may want to travel with additional baggage from home to airport or would like to go for a meeting directly from airport without carrying bags," said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo.

“Our partnership with CarterPorter will ensure that our customers have a seamless experience as their baggage gets transferred door-to-door while they fly onboard our lean, clean flying machine".

The ‘6EBagPort’ service can be availed up to 24 hours prior to the departure of the flight and anytime on arrival.