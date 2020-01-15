IndiGo Pilot Abuses, Threatens 75-Year Old Passenger; Grounded As Aviation Minister Intervenes
Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri replied to the passenger on Twitter saying the airline has "off-rostered" the pilot.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
A woman passenger has claimed that she was threatened by an IndiGo pilot with jail after she asked for a wheelchair for her mother at Bengaluru, with Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri saying the airline has "off-rostered" the pilot.
Supriya Unni Nair, who had asked for a wheelchair for her 75-year old mother, after landing in Bengaluru on Monday night, alleged in a tweet that the pilot had misbehaved and threatened her with jail. She claimed that her mother was diabetic.
I requested my office to contact @IndiGo6E as soon as I saw the tweet by Ms @SupriyaUnniNair about the pilot's behaviour with her & her 75 yr old mother in need of wheelchair assistance.
The airline has informed @MoCA_GoI that the pilot has been off-rostered pending full enquiry https://t.co/NVkjr6ubti
— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 14, 2020
"I requested my office to contact IndiGo as soon as I saw the tweet by Ms Supriya Unni Nair about the pilot's behaviour with her & her 75 year old mother in need of wheelchair assistance.
"The airline has informed Ministry of Civil Aviation that the pilot has been off-rostered pending full enquiry," said Puri in a tweet. Nair claimed that when the wheelchair was brought to take her mother at the Bengaluru airport, the pilot prevented the 75-year-old to be taken from the plane.
She alleged that the pilot also threatened to get them detained and make them spend a night in jail.
