Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

IndiGo Plans to Enter Vietnam, Expand in China

IndiGo airlines is also reviewing its strategy for Europe whilst making full use of its Turkish Airline codeshare agreement which allows passengers to fly through Istanbul on a '6E code'.

IANS

Updated:July 29, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IndiGo Plans to Enter Vietnam, Expand in China
Image for representation.
Loading...

After rapidly expanding its presence in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, India's largest air passenger carrier IndiGo plans to add destinations such as Hanoi and Chengdu to its flight schedule from September quarter onwards. IndiGo's Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter told IANS that the airline has received clearances from the Vietnamese authorities to commence operations from India to Hanoi. The airline will soon "be putting the flight out for sale". Besides Hanoi, the airline plans to operate flights to Ho Chi Min City.

The airline is also reviewing its strategy for Europe whilst making "full use" of its Turkish Airline codeshare agreement which allows passengers to fly through Istanbul on a '6E code'. The agreement between the two airlines allows for a seamless travel experience for passengers through an extended global network. In 2019, IndiGo entered into its first codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines, which provides passengers with extended connectivity to 12 destinations in Europe.

At present, the airline is rapidly expanding its international presence, it will deploy capacity to Chengdu in China, Singapore, Bangkok and Yangon. IndiGo will operate daily non-stop flights between Delhi-Chengdu-Delhi effective September 15, 2019. In the Middle East sector, the airline has expanded services to Jeddah, Dubai and Kuwait. "Of our total expansion this year, roughly 50 per cent will be on international operations," Boulter said.

The airline currently offers 18 international destinations out of which 11 were announced in 2018-19. In addition to destinations, the airline has been growing its fleet size as well, by adding at least one aircraft every week. IndiGo has a fleet of over 230 aircraft including A320ceos, A320neos, A321neo and ATRs. The airline has already deployed its new acquired A321 aircraft on various international sectors. The aircraft has an endurance ranging from six-and-a-half to seven-and-a-half hours.

Apart from international operations, IndiGo recently expanded its domestic operations new routes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) which are serviced via ATR aircraft. On the financial front, India's biggest airline by market share recently posted its highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 1,203 crore for the first quarter of 2019-20. The company's profit grew to Rs 1,203.1 crore from Rs 27.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

IndiGo has a market share of almost 50 per cent in India. At present, the airline offers around 1,400 daily flights and connects 56 domestic destinations and 18 international destinations.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram