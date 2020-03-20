Indigo Reduces, GoAir Suspends Flights on Sunday As PM Modi Announces Janta Curfew

GoAir, the budget airline from India has announced to voluntarily suspend all flights on Sunday when Janta curfew will be in force. Indigo, India's largest flight carrier, on the other hand has announced to operate only 60 percent of its fleet on Sunday.

Pitching for "social distancing", Modi on Thursday called for a 'Janta curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses, and asserted that it will be a litmus test to show India's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge. This experience will serve the nation well, he added.

"This Sunday, that is on March 22, all citizens must follow this curfew from 7 am until 9 pm. During this curfew, we shall neither leave our homes, nor get onto the streets and refrain from roaming about in our societies or areas. Only those associated with emergency and essential services may leave their homes," he said.

GoAir earlier temporarily suspended all its international operations from Tuesday due to the outbreak of coronavirus and the consequent travel restrictions. According to the airline, it is forced to temporarily suspend all its international operations starting from March 17th until April 15, 2020.

Currently, the airline flies to Dammam, Kuwait, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Phuket and Male. "The aviation industry has been one of the most affected as governments have issued far reaching travel advisories, special events have been postponed or called off, customers have curtailed their individual travel plans and businesses have restricted the movement of their employees," a GoAir Spokesperson said in a statement.

"With all these countries introducing travel bans, GoAir is forced to temporarily suspend all its international operations starting 17th March 2020 until 15th April 2020."

Besides, the airline has initiated a short term rotational leave without pay programme that "will not only help the company counter the short term reduction in capacity, but will also ensure that a cross section of our employees stay away from the workplace for a month at a time to ensure business continuity".

With Inputs from PTI, IANS