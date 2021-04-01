IndiGo Set to Expand Regional Connectivity With 14 New Flights Under RCS-UDAN Scheme

Indigo is all set to expand regional connectivity with 14 new flights being introduced under the RCS scheme.

India’s leading domestic carrier has been launching new regional destinations and the latest expansion is set to connect states like Odisha and Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh. With this, the airline aims at enhancing connectivity in the northern, eastern, north-eastern, south-eastern, and central India.

14 new flights between Bhubaneswar- Allahabad, Bhubaneswar-Varanasi, Bhopal- Allahabad, Dibrugarh-Dimapur, Shillong-Agartala, Shillong- Silchar, and Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam have been launched.

“These new domestic flights will strengthen regional connectivity and promote trade, commerce, as well as tourism through increased accessibility. The introduction of these new routes will further bolster the airline’s domestic network, while augmenting inter and intra-regional accessibility,” said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo.

“Direct connections between two capital cities Bhubaneshwar and Bhopal to Allahabad, from the tea city of India, Dibrugarh to the most populous city of Nagaland, Dimapur, Shillong- Agartala, the two capital cities of northeastern India, and Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam- the two capital cities of Andhra Pradesh, will cater to the regional travel demand,” he added.

Earlier in March, IndiGo added Rajkot in Gujarat and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh as its new regional destinations.