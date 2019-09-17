IndiGo Starts Flight Operations Between India and China
IndiGo's inaugural flight departed from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport airport at 10 pm on Sunday and arrived at China's Chengdu airport at 4.55 am (local time) on September 16.
Image for representation.
Expanding its international footprint, IndiGo on Sunday started flight operations between Delhi and China's Chengdu city, it said in a statement. "The airline inaugurated the first direct flight on Delhi-Chengdu route, making Chengdu IndiGo's 19th international destination," the low-cost carrier said in a statement. The inaugural flight departed from Delhi airport at 10 pm on Sunday and arrived at Chengdu airport at 4.55 am (local time) on September 16.
"China, besides being a popular destination for Indian tourists, is also the world's largest source of outbound travellers. Increased connectivity between India and China will attract tourists from both the countries, contributing to economic growth and social cohesion between the two nations," said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo.
