IndiGo to Commence Amritsar-Sharjah International Flights From October 1

Budget carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced a daily flight on the Amritsar-Sharjah route from October 1 this year.

"This is IndiGo's second flight from Amritsar connecting a destination in the UAE (United Arab Emirates), after the launch of the flight to Dubai last year," the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo said with the launch of this flight, it will be the first airline to provide direct connectivity between Amritsar and Sharjah.

With around 47 per cent share in the domestic air passenger market, IndiGo is the largest airline in India. The flight will leave from Amritsar at 11.35 am and reach Sharjah at 1.35 pm (local time). The return flight will depart from Sharjah airport at 2.35 pm (local time) and arrive in Amritsar at 7.40 pm.

The airline had recently announced that it is commencing new international flights from Kolkata to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam from October 18. This will be the airline's second destination in Vietnam. Early last month, the low-cost carrier had said that it would start operating Kolkata-Hanoi flights from October 3. The bookings for this route have been going on for since then.

