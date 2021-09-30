IndiGo to Commence Direct Flights Between Kanpur and Delhi From October 1

Airline major IndiGo will offer direct connectivity between Kanpur and Delhi effective from October 31. The airline will also offer direct flights on the following routes from November 1 — Kanpur-Hyderabad, Kanpur-Bengaluru and Kanpur-Mumbai. Kanpur will be IndiGo’s seventh station in Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Agra, and Bareilly.

“Owing to the increase in direct connectivity with the metro cities, these new flights will boost trade, commerce and tourism in the region," said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo. “We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand across various sectors. IndiGo is committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience," he added.

The airline recently entered into a codeshare agreement with US-based American Airlines. In aviation parlance, a codeshare agreement allows airlines to sell seats on each others’ flights in order to provide passengers with a wider choice of destinations. Accordingly, the agreement on 29 of IndiGo’s domestic routes in India will provide a wider travel option for American Airlines’ customers arriving on the carrier’s new Bengaluru and Delhi flights.

The codeshare agreement is expected to begin in October, as American Airlines launches new service between New York and Delhi on October 31 and between Seattle and Bangalore on January 4, 2022.

Besides, the codeshare agreement allows the members of American Airlines’ ‘Advantage’ loyalty programme to earn miles when travelling on American codeshare flights operated by IndiGo.

