IndiGo to Commence Flights Between Jabalpur and Madhya Pradesh From Aug 20

In its bid to strengthen regional connectivity, private carrier IndiGo will commence flight services to and from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, from August 20. Accordingly, the airline will operate direct flights from Jabalpur to Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Indore from August 20.

The airline said that these new connections will strengthen connectivity between Jabalpur and the key cities in the country, while fulfilling the demand for enhanced connectivity. According to Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo: “These direct connections will not only enhance trade and commerce, but also boost tourism in Jabalpur, especially at a time when Indians are increasingly looking towards domestic vacations.

At present, the airline has a fleet of more than 270 aircraft, operating around 1,000 daily flights and connecting 67 domestic and 24 international destinations.

IndiGo’s net loss widened on a year-on-year basis in Q1FY22, growing to Rs 3,174.2 crore from Rs 2,844.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The airline’s total income for the quarter ended June 2021 was Rs 3,170.3 crore, representing an increase of 177.2 per cent over the same period last year.

“Our financial results for the first quarter were severely impacted by the second Covid wave. The number of passengers travelling declined sharply in the months of May and June. With the second Covid wave receding, we are seeing a measured recovery in bookings for July and August," CEO Ronojoy Dutta said.

“Notwithstanding the Industry’s present challenges, we remain firmly optimistic about IndiGo’s future. Our entire focus during this pandemic has been to manage our cash balances, run a high-quality airline, to continue to build our capabilities and be prepared for the post Covid environment."

Furthermore, the airline said it has a “strong balance sheet" with a total cash of Rs 17,067.9 crore including free cash of Rs 5,620.7 crore.

It further said that given the current cash position, the company continues to evaluate the timing and the size of any QIP.

“As of June 30, 2021, fleet of 277 aircraft including 85 A320 CEOs, 122 A320 NEOs, 41 A321 NEOs and 29 ATRs; a net decrease of 8 aircraft during the quarter," the airline said.

“Operated a peak of 1,262 daily flights and a minimum of 318 flights during the quarter including non-scheduled flights. During the quarter, provided scheduled services to 66 domestic destinations and various international locations through passenger charters and air bubble flights."

