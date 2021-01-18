IndiGo to Commence Flight Services Between Delhi and Leh on Feb 22, Bookings Open Now

IndiGo will launch flight services between Delhi and Leh on February 22, the private carrier announced on Saturday. Leh will be the 63rd domestic destination for IndiGo. The bookings for the daily Delhi-Leh flights have already begun, the airline said in a press release.

"Leh, the capital of Ladakh, is known for its magnificent landscapes, crystal clear skies, adventure activities, Buddhist monasteries and festivals. The destination attracts tourists from April to September," it noted. Chief strategy and revenue officer of the airline Sanjay Kumar said, "We are working towards enhancing regional connectivity, which will not only increase access but also promote domestic trade and tourism in the country."

Currently, the airline is operating over 1,000 daily flights across 59 domestic and 6 international destinations, including scheduled commercial operations and air bubble flights.

Additionally, the airline is operating between 100 and 130 scheduled flights from three key metro cities of Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

At present, the airline is operating at around 70 per cent of its pre-Covid capacity and plans to quickly scale it up to 80 per cent.

In terms of cargo operations, Boulter pointed out the airline is able to satisfy the majority of India's air freight needs, "even without freighter aircraft".

During the lockdown, the airline utilised aircraft belly space and added some minor equipment and instituted procedural changes for the cabin to carry significant cargo payloads on its passenger aircraft.