IndiGo to Commence Flights Between Ahmedabad and Ranchi From November 10

IndiGo will start service on the Ahmedabad-Ranchi route from November 10 onwards, the airline said on Saturday. The Ahmedabad-Ranchi flight will operate four times a week, it said in a press statement.

The airline added that it started Ahmedabad-Jodhpur flights from November 1. It has also started flights on the Bengaluru-Rajkot, Kolkata-Coimbatore, Delhi-Trivandrum and the Dibrugarh-Dimapur routes from November 2.

IndiGo is India’s largest airline. It carried 22.66 lakh, domestic passengers, in September, a 57.5 per cent share of the total domestic market.

IndiGo said on Saturday that it will commence 12 new flights in November 2021.

The airline said these flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers, who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer at IndiGo, said: “These routes will enhance connectivity between northern, eastern, northeastern, western, and southern regions, promoting trade and commerce. We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand across various sectors."

At present, IndiGo has a fleet of more than 275 aircraft and operates over 1,400 daily flights, connecting 71 domestic and 24 international destinations.

Recently, the government had announced the removal of restrictions on domestic aviation capacity from Oct 18. The government had capped domestic flight capacity since May 2020 and the domestic flights capacity was capped at 85%. In September, MoCA allowed airlines to operate a maximum of 85 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights instead of the 72.5 per cent allowed to date. The carriers have been operating 72.5 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights since August 12, according to the ministry’s order. Between July 5 and August 12, the cap stood at 65 per cent. Between June 1 and July 5, the cap was at 50 per cent.

