IndiGo to Commence Hyderabad-Aurangabad Flight Operations From August 19

Private carrier IndiGo has decided to operate its Hyderabad-Aurangabad flight daily from August 19, director of the city airport D G Salve said on Friday. The coronavirus-enforced lockdown in late March handled to the suspension of domestic as well as international.

Flights and services were partially restored only in May-end. From June 19, a flight to New Delhi from Aurangabad was made operational by IndiGo three times a week, he said. Another airline started a flight for Hyderabad from the central Maharashtra city last month which is operated four times a week, Salve said.

An Air India flight is also operating for New Delhi twice a week, the airport director told PTI. There are no more confirmations from any airline about operating more flights from this month or next month.

But IndiGo will operate a Hyderabad-Aurangabad-Hyderabad flight on a daily basis from August 19, Salve said. The airline recently launched a scheme that allows passengers to book two seats for themselves ensuring additional safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, Indigo said that the charges for the extra seat will be up to 25% of the original booking cost.

The low-cost carrier said the "6E double seat" scheme will not be available through travel portals, IndiGo call centre or airport counters. The scheme can only be availed using IndiGo's website.

Lack of social distancing by other passengers is a top concern among flyers, according to a survey by IndiGo that was conducted online between June 20 and June 28 among 25,000 travellers.