IndiGo to Commence Pune to Chandigarh, Indore Flights From March 15

Budget airline IndiGo will start flights from Pune to Chandigarh and Indore, according to a release. Services to Chandigarh would commence from March 15, while those on Pune-Indore route would begin from May 1.

"The airline is the first to launch daily direct connections from Pune to Chandigarh and Indore after competitors withdrew their direct flights last year. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline's domestic connectivity," IndiGo said in a release on Monday. IndiGo has a fleet of more than 250 planes and operates over 1,500 flights.

IndiGo also announced that it would be starting daily flights on Bengaluru-Jeddah and Mumbai-Kathmandu routes from March 29 and June 25, respectively. The airline also announced an additional daily flight on Chennai-Colombo route from March 1 this year.

On February 14, the company also announced it would be starting a daily flight between Delhi and Dammam in Saudi Arabia from March 10. "With this new addition, the airline will now operate a total of five daily direct flights connecting Dammam with Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kozhikode, Trivandrum and Delhi," the airline said in its press release.