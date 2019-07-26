Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IndiGo to Connect Kolkata with Yangon Via Daily Direct from September 20

Indigo's Chief Executive Officer said that the airline is trying to develop the Buddhist circuit, and traffic flow will be enhanced by adding Vietnam and Myanmar to the route.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
IndiGo to Connect Kolkata with Yangon Via Daily Direct from September 20
Image for representation.
Budget carrier Indigo will begin services to Myanmar with a direct daily flight to Yangon from Kolkata, starting September 20. Yangon, the capital city of the Southeast Asian nation

till 2006 when the government named Nay Pyi Taw as the capital, will be the airline's 18th overseas destination. "Effective September 20, we will operate a daily flight on the Kolkata-Yangon route," Indigo said in a statement. The largest domestic carrier commanding nearly half of the 12.02 million passenger traffic, operates over 1,400 daily flights with a fleet of 238.

"We see significant traffic from Yangon to the Buddhist circuit. This route will strengthen the cultural relationships between the two countries and boost trade, tourism and mobility," William Boulter, the chief commercial officer said in the statement. Chief executive Ronojoy Dutta had during the analysts call last week had said there was "significant" opportunity for "profitable" growth by increasing connections to tourist destinations in the country as the airline adds capacity.

"We are developing the Buddhist circuit. The traffic flow into the Buddhist circuit will enhance as we add Vietnam and Myanmar in the network next quarter," Dutta had said. Interglobe Aviation, which operates Indigo last week reported its highest ever quarterly profits at Rs 1,203 crore for the three months to June, boosted by strong passenger revenue and cargo performance.

