Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

IndiGo to Launch Flights on Buddhist Circuit; To Connect Kolkata, Varanasi, Gaya

The new flights will help attract new tourist arrivals from South East Asia, where IndiGo is adding a number of new routes into Kolkata over the next few months.

PTI

Updated:June 15, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IndiGo to Launch Flights on Buddhist Circuit; To Connect Kolkata, Varanasi, Gaya
Image for representation.
Loading...

Budget carrier IndiGo Thursday announced the launch of 12 new direct daily flights on the Buddhist circuit, connecting Kolkata, Gaya and Varanasi, starting August. Effective August 8, IndiGo will commence flight operations on Kolkata - Gaya, Kolkata - Patna, Kolkata - Varanasi and Gaya - Varanasi routes along with additional frequency on Kolkata - Varanasi route, the airline said in a release.

Bookings on these routes are open from Thursday, it added. IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta had during the post-Q4 earnings analysts call said that the airline is building the Buddhist circuit connecting Gaya, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur.

"It has never been done before. And we are connecting it to both Kolkata and New Delhi. We expect to really boost tourism into those markets," he had said.

The new flights are designed to cater to business travellers as well as leisure travellers who would like to experience Buddhist history and spirituality, the airline said.

We are delighted to have launched these flights on the Buddhist circuit, which not only provide more travel options to customers, but also enable people to come closer to Indian history and spirituality," IndiGo Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said.

The new flights will also help attract new tourist arrivals from around South East Asia, where IndiGo is adding a number of new routes into Kolkata over the next few months, including services from Vietnam, Hong Kong and China, he added.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram