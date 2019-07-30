IndiGo to Launch Kochi-Jeddah Direct Flight in September
The non-stop daily flight on the Kochi-Jeddah route will commence operations from September 16, IndiGo said in a release.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Budget carrier IndiGo said that it will expand its operations in Saudi Arabia with the launch of a flight service to Jeddah from Kochi. The non-stop daily flight on the Kochi-Jeddah route will commence operations from September 16, IndiGo said in a release. "As part of our plan to strengthen international operations, we are announcing a new flight between Kochi and Jeddah. The two cities witness a huge tourist flow owing to visiting family and friends and Haj traffic," said William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo.
A few days back, IndiGo anounced its plans to add destinations such as Hanoi and Chengdu to its flight schedule from September quarter onwards. IndiGo's Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter told IANS that the airline has received clearances from the Vietnamese authorities to commence operations from India to Hanoi. The airline will soon "be putting the flight out for sale". Besides Hanoi, the airline plans to operate flights to Ho Chi Min City.
At present, the airline is rapidly expanding its international presence, it will deploy capacity to Chengdu in China, Singapore, Bangkok and Yangon. IndiGo will operate daily non-stop flights between Delhi-Chengdu-Delhi effective September 15, 2019. In the Middle East sector, the airline has expanded services to Jeddah, Dubai and Kuwait. "Of our total expansion this year, roughly 50 per cent will be on international operations," Boulter said.
