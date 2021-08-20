IndiGo to Resume Flights to UAE from Today After 7 Days Ban Over RT-PCR Report

Airline major IndiGo will recommence its UAE bound flights from August 20. In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, the airline said: “IndiGo will recommence flight operations between India and the UAE from 01.30 IST (2000 UTC) tonight. We have informed all our passengers and any inconvenience caused is regretted."

At present, stringent Covid entry requirements have been put in place for passengers going from India to the UAE. Notably, passengers travelling to the UAE from India are subjected to undergo Covid test at the respective Indian departure airport.

Ahead of this, IndiGo had announced that UAE bound flights were cancelled for a week. Industry insiders alleged that the airline ferried few passengers, who violated travel testing norms for entering the UAE.

The airline in a statement said that all flights to the gulf country have been cancelled due to operational issues

“Due to operational issues, all IndiGo flights to UAE stand cancelled till August 24, 2021," the airline said in a statement.

“We have informed all our passengers and will support them with refunds or accommodation in other flights once we resume operations," the statement further said.

