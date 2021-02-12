IndiGo to Start 22 New Flights from March 28 to Cities Like Agartala, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna

IndiGo on Thursday said it will start 22 new flights from March 28 onwards from various cities including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna and Tirupati. "IndiGo willoperate new flights between Agartala-Aizawl under RCS (regional connectivity scheme) and exclusive flights between Bhubaneswar-Patna, Jaipur-Vadodara, Chennai-Vadodara, Bengaluru-Shirdi, Patna-Kochi, andRajahmundry-Tirupati," the airline said in a release.

It will also commence flights between Kolkata-Gaya, Cochin-Trivandrum, Jaipur-Surat, Chennai-Surat from March 28 onwards, the release said. Indian carriers have been focusing more on domestic routes post coronavirus lockdown last year as scheduled international flights remain suspended in the country since March 23 last year.

Moreover, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday increased the lower and upper limits on domestic airfares by 10 to 30 per cent. While announcing the resumption of scheduled domestic flights on May 21 last year, the ministry had placed limits on airfares through seven bands classified on the basis of flight duration.

Earlier SpiceJet also said that it will start 24 new domestic flights in February from various cities including Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. The airline said it would be the only airline to start flights on the Ajmer-Mumbai route and Ahmedabad-Amritsar route.

The new flights also include four new seasonal flights connecting Jaisalmer, the 'Golden City' of India, with Delhi and Ahmedabad, the airline said in a release. The airline will also launch daily flights on the Ahmedabad-Bengaluru, Kolkata-Guwahati and Guwahati-Delhi routes.

Flights between Ahmedabad-Bagdogra-Ahmedabad and Chennai -Kolkata -Chennai will operate three days a week while flights from Patna will operate five days a week to Bengaluru and twice a week to Surat, the release said. Also, flights from Surat to Chennai will operate four days a week, it said.