IndiGo to Start Daily Flight on Delhi-Dammam Route from March 10

Budget carrier IndiGo on Friday announced it would be starting a daily flight between Delhi and Dammam in Saudi Arabia from March 10. "With this new addition, the airline will now operate a total of five daily direct flights connecting Dammam with Mumbai,Hyderabad, Kozhikode, Trivandrum and Delhi," the airline said in its press release.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, "We are delighted to launch another connection from Delhi to Dammam, strengthening our presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

"We witness a huge demand for travel between India and Saudi Arabia, on account of commercial opportunities and visiting friends and relatives," he added.

IndiGo also announced that it would be starting daily flights on Bengaluru-Jeddah and Mumbai-Kathmandu routes from March 29 and June 25, respectively. The airline also announced an additional daily flight on Chennai-Colombo route from March 1 this year.

IndiGo's Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said, "Having connected Jeddah with Delhi and Mumbai last year and Bengaluru now, will promote trade and tourism in both the countries through increased mobility". "Furthermore, Mumbai-Kathmandu route will channelise increased tourist traffic from India to Nepal, promoting opportunities and economic growth in the country," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.