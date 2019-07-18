IndiGo to Start Daily Flights from Mumbai to Singapore, Bangkok from August 22
Connections between Mumbai and Singapore, Bangkok are highly significant from a trade perspective said IndiGo
Image for representation.
IndiGo on Wednesday announced that it will start daily direct flights on the Mumbai-Singapore route and the Mumbai-Bangkok route from August 22. The daily flight on Mumbai-Singapore route would leave at 8.25 am (local time) from Mumbai and would land at 4.40 pm (local time) at Singapore. The return flight would depart at 7.30 pm (local time) from there and land at India's commercial capital at 10.30 pm (local time), the airline said in a statement.
"Effective August 22, 2019, IndiGo will operate non-stop flights from Mumbai to Singapore and Bangkok," it stated.
The daily flight on Mumbai-Bangkok route would depart from Mumbai at 9.30 pm (local time) and would land at 3.35 am (local time) at Thailand's capital. The return flight would depart from Bangkok at 3.25 pm (local time) and arrive at Mumbai airport at 6.30 pm (local time), the low-cost carrier said.
"Connections between Mumbai and Singapore and Bangkok are highly significant from a trade perspective as it connects key commercial hubs in the region, William Boulter, the chief commercial officer of IndiGo, said.
