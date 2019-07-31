IndiGo to Start Daily Flights on Kolkata-Hanoi Route from October 3

IndiGo will start daily non-stop flights connecting Kolkata and Hanoi from October 3, making Vietnam's capital the 19th international destination for the airline. Vietnam would be the fifth Southeast Asian country in IndiGo's network after Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Myanmar. In a release on Tuesday, the no-frills airline said it would introduce daily non-stop flights connecting Kolkata and Hanoi from October 3. "Hanoi will be IndiGo's 19th International and 75th overall destination," it said. One way fares are starting from Rs 9,999.

IndiGo's Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said the airline would continue to expand its network to meet the requirements of both business and leisure travellers across domestic and international destinations."We foresee a rising demand for Hanoi, which is famous for its historic architecture and a rich cultural blend of Southeast Asian and French influence. "Additionally, we are also expecting a high demand for the Buddhist circuit as Vietnam has a large Buddhist community," he added. IndiGo operates around 1,400 flights daily.