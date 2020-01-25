Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Auto
IndiGo to Start Daily Mumbai-Chengdu Direct Flights From March 15

Currently, IndiGo connects India with two destinations in China, Chengdu with Delhi and Guangzhou with Kolkata, with daily direct flights.

IANS

Updated:January 25, 2020, 11:08 AM IST
IndiGo to Start Daily Mumbai-Chengdu Direct Flights From March 15
Image for representation.

After starting two flights to China last year, IndiGo on Thursday announced that it would be starting daily flight on the Mumbai-Chengdu route from March 15. Currently, IndiGo connects India with two destinations in China, Chengdu with Delhi and Guangzhou with Kolkata, with daily direct flights.

"Having entered China in September 2019, IndiGo is now connecting India's financial capital Mumbai, with China's city of the pandas Chengdu. Besides being a popular destination for Indian travellers, China is also the world's largest source of travellers, over 100 million outbound trips estimated in 2020", said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo.

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
