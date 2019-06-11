English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IndiGo to Start Daily Non-Stop Flights on Kolkata-Hong Kong Route from August 20
The Kolkata-Hong Kong flight will depart from Kolkata at 10.40 pm (local time) and arrive at Hong Kong at 4.55 am (local time).
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Budget carrier IndiGo has announced daily non-stop flights on the Kolkata-Hong Kong route from August 20, providing both business and leisure travellers more options to choose from. The Kolkata-Hong Kong flight will depart from Kolkata at 10.40 pm (local time) and arrive at Hong Kong at 4.55 am (local time). The return flight will depart from Hong Kong at 5.50 am (local time) and land in Kolkata at 7.40 am (local time), said a statement by the airline.
"Effective August 20, 2019, IndiGo will operate its daily flight on Kolkata-Hong Kong route, providing both business and leisure travellers more options to choose from. Bookings on this route are open with immediate effect," the low-cost carrier said.
William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, "We are committed to strengthen and grow our international network, in line with our overall growth strategy to meet the requirement of both business and leisure travellers."
