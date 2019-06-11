Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

IndiGo to Start Daily Non-Stop Flights on Kolkata-Hong Kong Route from August 20

The Kolkata-Hong Kong flight will depart from Kolkata at 10.40 pm (local time) and arrive at Hong Kong at 4.55 am (local time).

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IndiGo to Start Daily Non-Stop Flights on Kolkata-Hong Kong Route from August 20
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
Budget carrier IndiGo has announced daily non-stop flights on the Kolkata-Hong Kong route from August 20, providing both business and leisure travellers more options to choose from. The Kolkata-Hong Kong flight will depart from Kolkata at 10.40 pm (local time) and arrive at Hong Kong at 4.55 am (local time). The return flight will depart from Hong Kong at 5.50 am (local time) and land in Kolkata at 7.40 am (local time), said a statement by the airline.

"Effective August 20, 2019, IndiGo will operate its daily flight on Kolkata-Hong Kong route, providing both business and leisure travellers more options to choose from. Bookings on this route are open with immediate effect," the low-cost carrier said.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, "We are committed to strengthen and grow our international network, in line with our overall growth strategy to meet the requirement of both business and leisure travellers."
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram