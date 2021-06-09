IndiGo to Start Flights Between Darbhanga and Kolkata, Hyderabad from July 5

IndiGo on Monday said it will start flights connecting Darbhanga with Kolkata and Hyderabad from July 5 onwards. “Being the 6th largest metropolis in Bihar, Darbhanga is also one of the fastest growing cities of India owing to the increasing opportunities in manufacturing and trade across the states," a statement by the airline said.

The Kolkata-Darbhanga flights as well as Hyderabad-Darbhanga flights will be daily flights, it said. This announcement by IndiGo has come at a time when India and its aviation sector have been badly hit due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Domestic air travel had reached around 3 lakh passengers per day by the end of February this year. However, the second wave of the pandemic has reduced it to around 85,000 passengers per day, which were observed on Sunday.

Domestic air traffic nosedived to 19.20 lakh passengers in May from around 57.3 lakh in April, registering a sharp 65-67 per cent month-on-month contraction on account of the second wave of the pandemic, a report said on Thursday. With such a sharp fall, the domestic passenger traffic reached lower than the June-July 2020 levels, rating agency Icra said. At the same time, the airlines’ capacity deployment for May was lower by around 54-55 per cent 27,700 departures, compared to about 60,300 departures in April this year, indicating the lower demand stemming from averseness of consumers to travel due to the rise in infections, it said.

For May 2021, the average daily departures were around 900, significantly lower than around 2,000 in April 2021. The average number of passengers per flight during May was 72, against an average of 93 passengers per flight in April 2021, said Kinjal Shah, Vice President and Co-Group Head at Icra. The gradual decline depicts the continuing stress on demand, driven largely by the second wave of COVID-19, limiting travel to only necessary travel, while both leisure and business travel have been curtailed due to various state-wide restrictions and the spread of the infections, she noted.

The international passenger traffic, which is being carried out under Vande Bharat Mission and air bubble pacts with various countries in the absence of regular commercial international flight services since late March last year, stood at around 1.4 lakh, a sequential decline of around 96 per cent, the report said. This was due to the cancellation of flights to/from India by many countries like the US, the UK, Singapore, Kuwait, France, Canada, Australia, Iran, Indonesia and the UAE, which had air bubble pact or are under the VBM, citing the increasing coronavirus cases, it added. The international operations through VBM or the ATB route were the only source of revenue for airlines and the cancellation of flights by the destination countries will further impact the beleaguered domestic carriers, the agency noted.

After ramping up the domestic capacity deployment for airlines from 33 per cent in late May last year to 80 per cent in December, the civil aviation ministry has again reduced it to 50 per cent of pre-COVID levels with effect from June 1 due to resurgence of the second wave of the pandemic following the domestic airlines urging the government to allow to do so amid weak demand. Along with this, the ministry also raised the lower limit on fares by 13 to 16 per cent, while keeping the upper fare band limit unchanged. Since the demand for domestic travel itself is lower, the reduced capacity is unlikely to have any material impact on the airline operations, according to Icra.

