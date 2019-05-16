Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Indigo to Start Six New Flights Connecting Kolkata from July 20

IndiGo will also start a third direct flight on Delhi-Kathmandu route alongside six new flights from Kolkata from July.

PTI

Updated:May 16, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
Image for representation.
IndiGo on Wednesday announced that it will start six new domestic flights to and from Kolkata from July 20. Moreover, the no-frills airline said it will start a third direct flight on Delhi-Kathmandu route from July 4. "Effective July 20, IndiGo will operate daily non-stop flights on Shillong-Kolkata and Raipur-Kolkata route with its ATR-18 aircraft," the airline said.

IndiGo is the country's largest carrier as it had a 44.3 per cent share of the domestic passenger market in the first quarter of 2019, according to DGCA data. Chief Commercial Officer of IndiGo William Boulter Wednesday said, "We are strengthening our network from Kolkata with six new flights including a new RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme) route. Kolkata-Shillong-Kolkata, our next RCS route, will significantly increase connectivity and tourist traffic in the northeast region."

"Shillong, an important city in the northeast, will be the 54th domestic destination in our network," he said. The airline also said that effective July 4, 2019, it will operate a new daily flight on Delhi-Kathmandu route, which will depart from Delhi at 7.15 am and land in Nepal's capital at 9.20 am. IndiGo added that the new return flight will depart from Kathmandu at 10.25 am and arrive in Delhi at 12 noon. "Kathmandu is an important market for us and strengthening connectivity on this route will give a fillip to tourism in both the destinations," Boulter said.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

