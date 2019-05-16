English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indigo to Start Six New Flights Connecting Kolkata from July 20
IndiGo will also start a third direct flight on Delhi-Kathmandu route alongside six new flights from Kolkata from July.
Image for representation.
Loading...
IndiGo on Wednesday announced that it will start six new domestic flights to and from Kolkata from July 20. Moreover, the no-frills airline said it will start a third direct flight on Delhi-Kathmandu route from July 4. "Effective July 20, IndiGo will operate daily non-stop flights on Shillong-Kolkata and Raipur-Kolkata route with its ATR-18 aircraft," the airline said.
IndiGo is the country's largest carrier as it had a 44.3 per cent share of the domestic passenger market in the first quarter of 2019, according to DGCA data. Chief Commercial Officer of IndiGo William Boulter Wednesday said, "We are strengthening our network from Kolkata with six new flights including a new RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme) route. Kolkata-Shillong-Kolkata, our next RCS route, will significantly increase connectivity and tourist traffic in the northeast region."
"Shillong, an important city in the northeast, will be the 54th domestic destination in our network," he said. The airline also said that effective July 4, 2019, it will operate a new daily flight on Delhi-Kathmandu route, which will depart from Delhi at 7.15 am and land in Nepal's capital at 9.20 am. IndiGo added that the new return flight will depart from Kathmandu at 10.25 am and arrive in Delhi at 12 noon. "Kathmandu is an important market for us and strengthening connectivity on this route will give a fillip to tourism in both the destinations," Boulter said.
IndiGo is the country's largest carrier as it had a 44.3 per cent share of the domestic passenger market in the first quarter of 2019, according to DGCA data. Chief Commercial Officer of IndiGo William Boulter Wednesday said, "We are strengthening our network from Kolkata with six new flights including a new RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme) route. Kolkata-Shillong-Kolkata, our next RCS route, will significantly increase connectivity and tourist traffic in the northeast region."
"Shillong, an important city in the northeast, will be the 54th domestic destination in our network," he said. The airline also said that effective July 4, 2019, it will operate a new daily flight on Delhi-Kathmandu route, which will depart from Delhi at 7.15 am and land in Nepal's capital at 9.20 am. IndiGo added that the new return flight will depart from Kathmandu at 10.25 am and arrive in Delhi at 12 noon. "Kathmandu is an important market for us and strengthening connectivity on this route will give a fillip to tourism in both the destinations," Boulter said.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
- Croatia Legend Igor Stimac Appointed New Coach of India's Men Football Team
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results