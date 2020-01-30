IndiGo To Suspend Delhi-Chengdu, Bengaluru-Hong Kong Flights from Feb 1 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

IndiGo has announced to suspend Bengaluru-Hong Kong flights in the wake Coronavirus Outbreak effective February 1, 2020. Indigo is offering change/cancellation fee waiver to passengers travelling to/from China, effective 24th Jan to 24th Feb, 2020.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to #CoronavirusOutbreak, we're offering change/cancellation fee waiver to passengers travelling to/from #China, effective 24th Jan to 24th Feb, 2020, fare difference if any will be applicable. For assistance contact us on Twitter/Facebook. pic.twitter.com/29HZCpvvEm — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 24, 2020

The Ministry of External Affairs earlier made a formal request to China for facilitating evacuation of Indians from Wuhan, the epicentre of novel coronavirus outbreak, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Civil Aviation Ministry will make necessary arrangements for evacuation after the approval of Chinese authorities is received, it said.

Air India has kept a 423-seater jumbo plane ready in Mumbai for evacuating Indian citizens from Wuhan city, an official source said Tuesday.

The Health Ministry is procuring more thermal scanners for faster screening of passengers for exposure to novel coronavirus.

Four more labs, besides NIV Pune, have been geared up for testing clinical samples, it said.

Till Monday, 155 flights were screened with a total of 33552 passengers. Samples of 20 passengers have so far been tested by NIV Pune and all were found negative, the statement said.

