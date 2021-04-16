Budget carrier, and India’s largest airliner IndiGo has announced to waive-off change fees on new bookings made from April 17, 2021 till April 30, 2021. The decision has been given the lockdowns imposed in various states due to rising COVID-19 cases. The move will help passengers book flight tickets without fear of date change fees. As seen during the lockdown last year, a lot of passengers faced this issue after cancellation of flights.

IndiGo, recently announced that it has processed 99.95 per cent of the total amount owed to passengers whose flights got cancelled during the two-month lockdown beginning March 25 last year. The Supreme Court had last September instructed all the airlines to fully refund the passengers, whose flights were cancelled during the lockdown period (March 25, 2020 to May 24, 2020), by March 31, 2021.

In a statement, IndiGo said: “Since the resumption of operations in May 2020, IndiGo has been rapidly refunding amounts owed to customers whose flights had been cancelled during the lockdown. The airline has already processed close to Rs 1,030 crore of refunds, which amounts to about 99.95 per cent of the total amount owed to its customers.”

The pending credit shells are mostly cash transactions wherein IndiGo is awaiting bank transfer details from the customers, it mentioned. The two-month lockdown and pandemic-related travel restrictions have badly hit the Indian airlines. Revenues of major Indian scheduled carriers fell from Rs 46,711 crore during April-September 2019 to about Rs 11,810 crore during April-September 2020, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the Rajya Sabha last month.

