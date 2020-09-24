IndiGo Topples Vistara as Safest Domestic Airline During Covid-19, Says Ranking

The pandemic is changing the way we live, socialize and even travel. It has had a significant impact on the aviation industry due to numerous safety measures and restrictions issued by most countries around the world. Airlines in the past few months have seen an unprecedented slump in passenger numbers, which have resulted in cancelled flights or being flown with limited occupancy between empty airports.

However, with the relaxation of lockdown measures and travel restrictions in some countries, airlines are rushing to get their fleets up and running. The industry including carriers, airports and aircraft manufacturers are stepping up to address safety concerns among travellers, who seem sceptical about travelling in an enclosed aircraft.

We have been ranked #1 by the Safe Travel Barometer with a rating of 4.2 out of 5 as the safest airline in India. #LetsIndiGo #Aviation pic.twitter.com/Q2JWP55Cuw — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 23, 2020

With a steady increase in travellers opting for air travel, it has started a new tussle among airlines vying for the ‘safest airline to travel’ in India.

According to Safe Travel Barometer, IndiGo with a rating of 4.2 out 5 is the safest. The survey claims to be the "world's most comprehensive database for COVID-19 traveller health and safety protocols."

GoAir has been awarded the second position while Vistara and SpiceJet are tied for a third spot as the safest airlines in India. National carrier Air India scored a 3.3 because of a ban slapped by Hong Kong for ferrying passengers who tested positive for Covid-19.

IndiGo, the nation’s largest private airlines, took to Twitter to post, “We have been ranked #1 by the Safe Travel Barometer with a rating of 4.2 out of 5 as the safest airline in India.”

Also Watch:

Safe Travel Barometer, a Delhi based subsidiary of VIDEC, a travel industry advisory and consulting firm. Their score is based on an audit of various parameters, including the provision of sanitizers, masks, frequent cleaning of aircraft pre-post flights, pre-boarding, boarding etc. The audit firm now plans to come out with rankings every month.