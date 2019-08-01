IndiGo Turns 13, Offering Discounted Tickets Starting Rs 999: All You Need to Know

As IndiGo turns 13, the budget carrier, has launched an anniversary sale where it is offering a discount on fares on domestic and international routes. Here are 10 things you need to know about IndiGo 13th anniversary sale:

-- During the sale, fares of IndiGo domestic flights start from Rs 999 and for international flights fares will begin from Rs 3,499.

-- The IndiGo anniversary sale started on July 31, 2019, and will be on till August 4, 2019.

-- The IndiGo anniversary sale offer will be valid for travel between August 15, 2019, and March 28, 2020.

-- The offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period and at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, provided the date of departure is no later than March 28, 2020.

-- Booking tickets with Bank of Baroda debit and credit can get the customer cashback of 20 per cent up to Rs 1000. The minimum transaction value should be Rs 4,000.

-- Customers booking tickets using YES Bank credit card will get flat Rs 2,000 cashback on International bookings. The minimum transaction value should be Rs 10,000.

-- Limited inventory is available under the anniversary sale offer and discounts will be provided to customer's subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo.

-- Discount will not be applicable on airport charges and Government taxes.

-- The offer is not valid on IndiGo's group bookings. Also, the offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme or promotion.

-- Change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference.

-- With its fleet of 238 aircraft till date, IndiGo offers around 1,400 daily flights and connects 56 domestic destinations and 19 international destinations. The budget carrier, IndiGo has a total destination count of 75.