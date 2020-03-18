Indore-Kishangargh Direct Flight Launched Under RCS-UDAN Scheme

Under the UDAN scheme of Government of India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) flagged off the first-ever thrice-weekly flight from Indore (Madhya Pradesh) to Kishangarh (Ajmer, Rajasthan). In its constant endeavour to connect the unconnected regions, Ministry of Civil Aviation awarded the Indore-Kishangarh route during the UDAN 3 bidding process to Star Air. With the commencement of this route, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has operationalised 268 routes under the UDAN scheme.

Under RCS-UDAN, Star Air is already operating direct flights from Belagavi to Indore and will now extend the same route till Rajasthan. The approximate distance between Indore and Kishangarh is around 550 kilometres and people had to spend more than 10 hours to reach Kishangarh from Indore by road. However, with the commencement of flight operations on this route, people can take one-hour flight and travel at ease and visit the famous Nine Planets temple, Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Pushkar Lake, Phool Mahal Palace, Roopangarh Fort, etc. Furthermore, Kishangarh is also known as the Marble City of India and is a big market of red chillies.

Until now, there was no direct flight service available between Belagavi and Kishangarh, and to cover the distance of almost 1550 kilometres between the cities, travellers had to suffer more than 24-hour journey by bus or train. With the inauguration of this route, people can now travel between Belagavi and Kishangarh in just 3 hours every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.