1-MIN READ

Indore Man's Joyride in Porsche Sportscar Ended With Sit-ups as He Was Not Wearing a Mask: Watch Video

Porsche driver made to do sit ups.

Porsche driver made to do sit ups.

An Indore man was fined for driving around in his Porsche 718 Boxster without a mask and was made to sit-ups.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 2:38 PM IST
An Indore man’s joyride ended with him being made to do sit-ups as he was spotted driving around without a mask. In a video of the incident, that has gone viral on social media since, the man can be pulling over in his Porsche 718 Boxster, the luxury two-seater convertible sports car from the German automaker. The man is asked to step out of the car and straight-away made to do sit-ups by the city security council member who was holding a stick and asking him about where his mask is.

The driver does claim to have a curfew pass but the council member proceeds to make him hold his ears and do sit-ups for not wearing a mask.


 

The Porsche 718 Boxster was launched in India at a price tag of Rs 85.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 300 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque. This motor comes mated to Porsche’s 7-speed PDK gearbox that has a reputation for being one of the fastest transmission setups in the world. All this makes the car capable of sprinting from 0-100 km/h in a matter of 4.7 seconds and go all the way to its top speed of 275 km/h.

Image courtesy

Also Watch:

