Industrialist Ratan Tata is Still Proud of his Tata Nano Affordable Car Project, Here's Why

Celebrated industrialist Ratan Tata is an admired figure for his thoughts on innovation and simple lifestyle. In a recent post shared by Humans of Bombay, Tata said that he was proud of Tata Nano and the decision to go ahead with it. Narrating his experience as to how he planned to make Nano, Tata said the idea strike his mind when he saw a family of four travelling on a motorbike in heavy rains. He added that the sight inspired him to "do more for these families who were risking their lives for lack of an alternative".

The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons said that by the time Nano was launched, the cost of making it was higher. He said that as he had promised, the company delivered it despite the high costs. Tata Nano was unveiled ten years ago as India’s most affordable car. However, the company did not record impressive sales of the car, which also got plagued by safety concerns after some cases of engines bursting into flames came to the fore. Various other factors also led to the declining sales of the car, including delays during the factory relocation from Singur to Sanand.

In 2017, the company said that it would continue to manufacture Tata Nano despite falling sales due to its emotional commitment to the project. However, the production of Nano was halted in 2018. Tata Nano was powered by 624cc, 2 cylinders Gasoline, MPFI engine. It came equipped with independent dual circuit, hydraulic brake operated by a tandem master cylinder with vacuum booster. Fitted with a fuel tank capacity of 24 litres, it had a seating capacity of four.