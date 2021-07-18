Initial Flying Cars Could Cost as Much as $750,000 (Rs 6 Crore), British Study Finds

A British study shows that owning and using a flying car will be a real luxury, costing an average of more than £535,000, or approximately $741,000. This sum takes into account the announced retail price of these future flying cars, as well as the cost of obtaining a license to fly one, plus insurance, storage and refueling. Research from the UK car sales website, Pentagon Motor Group reveals that owning a flying car will cost an average of £535,831 — or somewhere in the region of $742,498 — when the first models hit the market.

To arrive at this sum, analysts added up the cost of buying a car, as well as refueling, learning to fly, insurance and parking. Obtaining the right kind of license to fly one of these vehicles could alone cost £26,830 (or approximately $37,190).

Meanwhile, the £12,850 ($17,810) cost of insurance is calculated on the basis of an aircraft of similar weight and size, piloted by a person with no previous experience. But the biggest expense will of course be the purchase of the vehicle, which will amount to nearly £500,000 ($693,000).

Among the models included in the study are the AeroMobil, the Aska, the Moller Skycar 400, the Terrafugia and the SkyDrive, not to mention the Pal-V. This model, produced in the Netherlands, could well be the first flying car to land on the market, as soon as 2022. Taking the form of a small sports car on the road, this vehicle transforms into a flying machine in a matter of moments.

Already approved for Europe, it is available for pre-order on the manufacturer’s website from €299,000 (or approximately $353,000). With the full array of options, the price rises to £499,000 ($489,500).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here