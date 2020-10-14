Inkas Turns Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 Into an Armoured Customised Corner Office Space

The art and business of car customization have a long history, the earlier tweaks were mainly engine modifications and customisations to improve speed and make them faster, safer and cheaper to produce. Back in the day, it was dominant with race driving and street racing events which gave law enforcement agencies quite a tough time.

Over time, speed has taken a back seat, as most of the modifying business is now catering for cosmetic changes which may also include few engine modifications. It has spurned into a big business avenue with car companies offering tailored customization options to their clientele, right from bespoke interior and exterior redesigns to simple aftermarket spoilers and body skirts.

One such Canadian company is making waves for redesigning a limousine into a plush office on wheels. The task was done by Inkas, a Canadian car customisation company which specialises in upgrading luxury cars into a secured vehicle by adding bullet-armour proof plating and other security features to provide security to its passengers.

However, their latest product isn’t a high-end armoured vehicle or SUV that the company usually works with. Their latest design is based on a 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter into a mobile office. The Inkas VIP Mobile Office has taken advantage of the Sprinter’s cavernous space and turned it into a luxurious mobile space with added luxurious accessories. It features an L-shaped desk and four adjustable seats, in a five-person cabin. It also sports two 45-inch smart television sets with wireless connectivity and industry-standard cable ports, making it the perfect setting on the move for business meetings and built-in intercom between the driver and passenger cabin for quick communication.

Leaving the tech specs aside, Inkas has used materials which are curated by them to provide a luxurious setting. The seats feature finest leather upholstery, with massage functionality and comfortable footrests. It also sports overhead storage compartments, refrigeration units and a state-of-the-art entertainment system. According to Inkas, the cabin layout is completely customizable.

The VIP Mobile Office’s exterior is assumed to be untapped, the company still offers bulletproof armouring package and a bevy of security features which can be customised according to the client’s demands. Few features include optional CCTV, 360-degree surveillance camera, filtration systems, signal jammers and more. Pricing of the Inkas VIP Mobile Office is not yet known, however going by its features and settings be ready to shell out a hefty price.