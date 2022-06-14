Instagram: How to Make Reels, Click Best Photos of Your Car

When you’re getting ready to pick up your first brand new car, the anticipation is palpable. The travel to the dealership; the excitement as you’re walked through the controls of your new car; the sensation of driving your own vehicle for the first time, it is all a feeling of ecstasy. Also, in this age where social media has become such an integral part of our lives, many of us cannot resist showing off our brand-new cars on Instagram.

However, if you plan to post photos of your car on Instagram, it has to be with finesse as you cannot afford to mess up the first impression of your vehicle. The good thing is, it is not as hard as it sounds and you do not need exceptional photography skills. With just a few steps to keep in mind, you can make sure to become the envy of your circle.

Here are some steps to follow to take your car photography Instagram game to the next level.

Finding the best angle

To begin, avoid using zoom. Move around the automobile instead of standing in one location and utilizing the zoom function to check how the photograph looks best from various perspectives. A small adjustment can drastically alter the visual weight and impact of the vehicle’s lines. Examine the gap between the camera and the vehicle. Placing your automobile in a large dramatic landscape can add a sense of scale.

Shoot at the right time of day

What is the most common error individuals make when photographing automobiles? Going out in the middle of the day, when the light is harsh, unpleasant, and generally unappealing. It’s a definite way to end up with bad car photos. Instead, a few minutes after sunset or a few minutes before sunrise is the perfect time for car photography. Because the light is gentle and there is no direct sunlight, you can achieve a lovely, almost ethereal look.

Be careful of reflections

Be wary that unwanted reflections of trees, lampposts or other objects may spoil the design lines that you definitely want to show off. Try to click the photos in an open space to avoid it.

Treat the headlights as eyes

The best angle for photographing a person is usually at the height of their eyes. When it comes to automobiles, the headlights serve as eyes. To show the discs and add sportiness, the front wheels should be aimed straight from the camera.

Have your car interact with nature

Don’t just park the automobile in a parking lot or by the side of the road and take pictures. Make the automobile interact with its surroundings instead. An automobile producing dust or a 4×4 going over a small barrier like rock are good examples. Your photos will look aesthetic.

