English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Insurers Unlikely to Take Hit on Grounding of Boeing 737 Max 8 planes: Industry Officials

Insurance companies already get their premium in advance and liabilities are paid when there is some damage or accident during an operation, an official of a private sector non-life insurer said.

PTI

Updated:March 14, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Insurers Unlikely to Take Hit on Grounding of Boeing 737 Max 8 planes: Industry Officials
Jet Airways Boeing 737 Max 8. Image used for representation purpose. (Image: Jet Airways)
Loading...
The grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes is unlikely to have any impact on domestic general insurers that have provided insurance to such aircraft, according to officials. As many as 12 B737 MAX 8 planes of budget carrier SpiceJet have been grounded amid safety concerns in the wake of a plane crash in Ethiopia on Sunday that killed 157 people. A top official of a public sector general insurance company said there would be no impact on insurers due to the grounding of the 737 MAX 8 planes.

Insurance companies already get their premium in advance and liabilities are paid when there is some damage or accident during an operation, an official of a private sector non-life insurer said. The probability of any claims are less when planes are grounded as a result of which there would be no financial implication, the official added.

Only SpiceJet and Jet Airways operate 737 MAX 8 aircraft in the country. However, crisis-hit Jet Airways has not been operating its five such planes due to non-payment of dues to lessors. On Tuesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) decided to ground 737 MAX 8 aircraft.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram