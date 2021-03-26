The era of consumer awareness and smart initiatives has bought forth a new demand for products and services. The era of generic products is a thing of the past, with consumers demanding not just innovation, but differentiation from the products that one procures for normal usage. The 21st century has seen a shift from bulky computers to smart products with computing capabilities, far excelling their historic counterparts and this principle stands true for all products alike, including the helmets that we use to keep ourselves safe.

With IOT taking a forefront in all product research and development, we have also focused our shift to developing tech riddled smart helmets, with capabilities of both functional as well as a future-aesthetic nature. Our research teams have taken into account all the latest developments and aspire to bring to the forefront, ‘the new age road smart movement’, a move to inculcate the strengths of technological capabilities, with road security, for our helmets.

There are various new ideas being strewn about when it comes to making helmets future ready, include cameras, Bluetooth headset capabilities, voice assistant compatibility and a plethora of novel developments. Although there are several such smart IOT helmets in the domestic as well as global markets, serving this purpose, Studds Accessories Ltd. have focused a shift in research to inculcate these smart features into key offerings like first in class Bluetooth integrated camera.

The helmets with integrated cameras would help many to drive safely as well as take pictures/ record more easily. Apart from this, the company is working on bone-conduction technology in its product portfolio as well. In bone-conduction technology, there are no speakers or whatever speakers there are, they don’t emit any sound. They produce vibrations that further vibrate your bones. The vibrations are calibrated by your nervous system and then translated into a sound system. This creates the same kind of effect as normal speakers.

These technological advancements will not only make the rides smarter and more calibrated, but will also induce a greater sense of safety and road consciousness in the minds of the rider, to ensure a smart, safe and sound ride.