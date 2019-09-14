Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Interesting Concepts Unveiled at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

The 2019 Frankfurt Motor will conclude on September 22 and here are some of the most interesting concepts that have made their way into the auto show.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 14, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Interesting Concepts Unveiled at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show
Audi AI Trail Quattro. (Image source: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...

At the press day preceding the official opening of the Frankfurt Motor Show, automobile manufacturers finally put all mysteries to rest by officially unveiling their latest concept models.

After months of teasing, companies like Audi, Hyundai, and Mercedes-Benz officially unveiled their latest concept vehicles at the Frankfurt Motor Show Tuesday. Across the board, automotive manufacturers have used this event as an opportunity to experiment with futuristically styled digital components and body designs featuring bold lines.

Audi AI: Trail Quattro

Audi's AI: Trail Quattro combines electric power with off-roading capability. The wide-spanning windows ensure that the driver can see all their surroundings.

Hyundai ‘45' EV

According to the company, the Hyundai 45 represents the company's autonomous, electric, and high-tech future, intended to offer passengers an emotional experience instead of just a driving experience.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

The EQS concept is said to represent the design future of the Mercedes-Benz EQ line, a range of fully-electric models. All concepts will be on display until the Frankfurt Motor Show closes on September 22.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram