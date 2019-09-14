Interesting Concepts Unveiled at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show
The 2019 Frankfurt Motor will conclude on September 22 and here are some of the most interesting concepts that have made their way into the auto show.
Audi AI Trail Quattro. (Image source: AFP Relaxnews)
At the press day preceding the official opening of the Frankfurt Motor Show, automobile manufacturers finally put all mysteries to rest by officially unveiling their latest concept models.
After months of teasing, companies like Audi, Hyundai, and Mercedes-Benz officially unveiled their latest concept vehicles at the Frankfurt Motor Show Tuesday. Across the board, automotive manufacturers have used this event as an opportunity to experiment with futuristically styled digital components and body designs featuring bold lines.
Audi AI: Trail Quattro
Four #electric motors, #quattro drive, no emissions - the #Audi #AI:TRAIL is completing the quartet of #visionary vehicles and filling the gap of an electric off-roader for the #future of road #transport. Find out more: https://t.co/DloQovXQJc #IAA19 #AudiIAA2019 #ShapingMobility pic.twitter.com/Lfq0qKxNHK— AUDI AG (@Audi_Press) September 10, 2019
Audi's AI: Trail Quattro combines electric power with off-roading capability. The wide-spanning windows ensure that the driver can see all their surroundings.
Hyundai ‘45' EV
[#HMG] #Hyundai unveils 45 EV concept and showcases the brand’s future design direction for electric vehicles at the #FrankfurtMotorShow. #ConceptCar #WorldPremiere pic.twitter.com/AlASdQv2zn— HMGnewsroom (@HMGnewsroom) September 10, 2019
According to the company, the Hyundai 45 represents the company's autonomous, electric, and high-tech future, intended to offer passengers an emotional experience instead of just a driving experience.
Mercedes-Benz EQS
With the VISION EQS, Mercedes-Benz is making a clear statement for the continued future of high-quality vehicles and self-determined driving. Click here to learn more about the world premiere of the Mercedes-Benz VISION EQS: https://t.co/ghLYmO2DZc#IAA19 #enjoyelectric pic.twitter.com/ZhtPEjsAMn— Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) September 10, 2019
The EQS concept is said to represent the design future of the Mercedes-Benz EQ line, a range of fully-electric models. All concepts will be on display until the Frankfurt Motor Show closes on September 22.
