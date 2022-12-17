Interesting Facts and Trivia About Indian Railways You Had No Idea About

Indian Railways is among the largest rail systems in the world. It is also recognised as the 8th largest employer in the world. Did you know that the first passenger train in the country ran between Bombay and Thane on April 16, 1853? There are many such interesting facts and trivia related to Indian Railways that you may not be acquainted with. We will tell you about some of these. Read on to know more.

The slowest train in India is the Mettupalayam-Ooty Nilgiri passenger train which runs at a speed of 10 kmph and the fastest is the Vande Bharat Express or Train 18 which runs at a speed of 180 kmph.

India’s longest rail-cum-road bridge is the Bogibeel bridge over the Brahmaputra river in Assam.

The Pir Panjal Rail Tunnel, located in the Pir Panjal region of the Himalayas in the middle of Jammu and Kashmir, is the longest rail tunnel in India.

Indian Railways has four UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Sites.

7 railway lines originate simultaneously at Mathura Junction, which is the junction with the maximum number of rail routes.

The busiest railway station of Indian Railways is Howrah Junction which has the maximum number of platforms.

Gorakhpur has the longest platform in the world, which is 4,483 feet in length.

Howrah-Amritsar Express has maximum number of halts (115 halts)

The name of the shortest station is IB (Odisha) and the longest is Sri Venkatanarasimharajuvaripeta (Tamil Nadu).

Lord Dalhousie is called the father of Indian Railway

John Mathai was the first railway minister of India.

Indian Railways is also the operator of 5 royal trains namely Royal Rajasthan on Wheels, Palace on Wheels, The Golden Chariot, The Maharaja Express and The Deccan Odyssey.

Read all the Latest Auto News here