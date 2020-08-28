Now Get Meals On International, Domestic Flights as Govt Modifies SOP for Air Travel

The Ministry of Aviation has tweaked its SOPs for air travel across domestic and international airlines. As per the changed SOPs, government has now allowed airlines to serve meals on board both domestic and international flights.

The civil aviation ministry earlier issued a set of standard operating procedures for domestic and international flights barring them to serve food and beverages onboard to reduce COVID-19 contamination. However, as per the new SOP for domestic flights, airlines can now serve pre-packed meals, snacks, and beverages as per the policy of the airlines.

In the case of international flights, airlines may serve hot meals with limited beverages as per the standard practices. This means both the domestic and international passengers can now get food onboard flight. This, however, comes with certain conditions.

Government has asked airlines to keep disposable tray set-up, plates, cutlery with no re-use. All beverages including tea, coffee, and other beverages will be in disposable cans, containers, bottles, and glasses. There will be no pouring service and beverages will be served in single-use disposable units.

Also, the flight crew has to wear a fresh set of gloves for every meal, beverage service.

The government has also allowed in-flight entertainment on domestic and international flights as per the existing regulations. Earlier, government, along with the food, asked airlines not to operate in-flight entertainment in flights.

Now airlines are allowed to operate in-flight entertainment while ensuring that disposable earphones are used or they are cleaned and disinfected prior to boarding of passengers.

India had suspended domestic flights from March 25 and international flights from March 23 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.