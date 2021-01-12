International Driving Permit Renewal Process Now Easier as MoRTH Enables Online Process

As the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues its onslaught over mankind with new strains and altering world order, several governments and administrations have taken aid of online processes to fulfil new application forms and renewals for the ease of its citizens.

In one such move, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has now enabled overseas Indian citizens to renew their expired International Driving Permit (IDP), even when abroad. According to a Times of India report, the Ministry through a notification of January 7, 2021, said it will facilitate renewal for its overseas citizens if their IDPs have expired while they are abroad.

These changes made in the Motor Vehicle Rules by the Ministry will bring huge relief to hundreds and thousands of users who face problems in getting such a vital driving document. With this recent amendment, Indians residing/working overseas can now avail the renewal facility through the Indian Embassies or Missions in those countries. Applications made there would be directed to the VAHAN portal, which is the national register for all driving licenses (DL) and registration certificates (RC) in India for their respective RTOs to process them. Once the application gets clearance, the IDP would be couriered to the applicants address abroad by their respective RTOs.

The new amendment also removes the requirement of a Medical Certificate and a valid visa, which was earlier needed for making the request for the IDP in India. However, the applicant/s will have to pay a fee of Rs 2,000 for availing this renewal facility. They also need to submit the proof of a valid driving license, three copies of passport size photographs, valid proof nationality and proof of valid passport. Along with the application, they also need to mention the address at which the renewed IDP can be delivered.

Further, the ministry through the amendment has also done away with the Visa condition, as earlier applications couldn’t be made if the applicant didn’t have a valid visa. Going forward, the IDP application can be made even without the need of having a valid visa.

Currently, the IDPs issued by India are accepted in 15 countries, which include the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland and Bhutan among others. The validity of the IDP is valid for one year from the date of issue or validity of the domestic license, whichever is earlier.