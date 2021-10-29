International Flight Ban Extended till November 30, Air Bubble Pacts Intact

Aviation regulator DGCA has said that the suspension of scheduled international flights to and from the country has been extended till November 30. Earlier, the overseas flights were suspended till October 31 and have been under suspension since March 23.

This means that government will continue operating flights under the travel bubbles that the Government has established with countries like the US, Germany, Dubai, the UK, Canada and France among other countries. More of these bilateral air bubbles will be announced soon.

After the first wave of COVID-19 subsided, a lot of countries opened their borders for tourists from India, especially Dubai, Maldives and Seychelles. However, we the arrival of second-wave and increasing cases, almost every country put India on a red list of international arrivals. Things, now, are again going back to normal and with India managing to reduce infection rate drastically, international travellers from India holding tourist visas are being allowed by many countries. With the vaccination meted out and countries allowing international travel, there is a great relief.

- UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

America will open up international travel from November 8 for fully vaccinated travellers, wherein negative RT-PCR test and full vaccination proof must be shown. Further guidelines for unvaccinated individuals are yet to be declared.

- UNITED KINGDOM

Fully-vaccinated Indians need not quarantine but must show vaccination certificates and take an RT-PCR test on the second day of arrival.

- THAILAND

From November 1, fully-vaccinated citizens of 10 countries (considered low-risk) will be allowed to enter Thailand with a negative RT-PCR test, without quarantine. But Indians have to show two RT-PCR tests during their 7days quarantine; the first on arrival and the second on days 6-7; besides the vaccination certificate.

- BAHRAIN

Bahrain will allow vaccinated visitors from certain nations. RT-PCR tests are a must for completely vaccinated Indians (eligible for on arrival VISA) upon arrival, on the fifth day after arrival and on the tenth day after arrival.

- EGYPT

Barring children under 6, an RT-PCR test 72-hours before arrival is mandatory for travellers.

- CHILE

Chile has also made full-vaccination certificates and negative RT-PCR reports mandatory for travellers. Note your vaccine has to be approved by the Chilean Public Health Institute, WHO, the United States Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency.

Also Watch:

- SRI LANKA

Non-vaccinated travellers must quarantine at a government-approved hotel for 14 days (with RT-PCR test on arrival and exit of quarantine). While fully-vaccinated Indians need to show an RT-PCR test (done prior 72-hours) and vaccination certificate in Sri Lanka.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.