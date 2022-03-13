International Flight Ticket Prices Could Fall by 50 Percent as India Lifts Travel Ban

There’s good news for anyone looking to travel abroad. International air tickets are expected to get cheaper by as much as 40 percent in the near future. This is bound to happen since the government had recently announced the lifting of the ban on international commercial flights after almost two years.

Airfare had increased during the peak of the pandemic due to the fact that there were lesser flights operating. However, there was an air bubble agreement between a few countries and India. Homegrown airline Indigo is expected to resume over 100 international flights, while international carriers like Singapore Airlines and Swiss International Air Lines is also set to increase their flights significantly.

Not too long ago, India said it will resume scheduled commercial flight operations to international destinations from March 27, restarting unrestricted travel after two years and for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"After having recognised the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services," the ministry of civil aviation said in a statement.

India currently allows airlines to operate a limited number of flights to countries with which it has a bilateral arrangement under an 'air bubble' agreement. This has limited airlines' operations and hurt their profitability.

(With inputs from Reuters)

