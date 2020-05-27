International Passengers Landing at Kolkata Airport to Undergo Mandatory 7-Day Institutional Quarantine

Flight operations are set to commence at Kolkata airport starting from tomorrow. The state has allowed a total of 10 flights per day with international passengers being directed to undergo mandatory 7-day institutional quarantine. The state has arranged 600 beds at the airport medical facility for the same.

After its decision to delay the resumption of flight operations in the state, the West Bengal government has decided to resume domestic operations from May 28. Passengers must follow a set of guidelines issued by the state government.

On Monday as the flight service resumed for the first time in two months, around 630 flights were cancelled at the last moment due to state restrictions.

Consequently, many passengers reached the airports on Monday only to be told by the airline staff that their flights have been cancelled. Many people took to social media to vent their anger. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday evening, "From no domestic passenger flights yesterday to 532 flights and 39,231 passengers today, action has returned to Indian skies. With Andhra Pradesh set to resume operations from tomorrow & West Bengal from 28 May, these numbers are all set to increase further."

According to a source, on May 22, bookings had opened for around 1,100 domestic flights for Monday. The airlines, which were allowed to operate one-third of their pre-lockdown domestic services, have been busy since Sunday night to further rework their flight schedules. The first flight on Monday took off from Delhi for Pune at 4.45 am under strict regulations recommended by civil aviation authorities. The first flight from Mumbai was to Patna at 6.45 am.

