Covid-19: International Flight Passengers to Undergo Mandatory 7-Day Home Quarantine

The Indian Government has announced that international travellers arriving in the country must under mandatory home quarantine for 7 days post their arrival. The measures come to effect as India shows a dramatic surge in the number of cases due to the new Omicron variant. Travellers shall also be required to upload results of repeat RT-PCR test for COVID-19 done on 8th day on Air Suvidha portal.

In December, the DGCA announced that commercial international flights from India will resume on January 31 amid rising fear of the new Omicron variant. Ahead of this, the DGCA had announced that the scheduled flight will resume from December 15. This order was revised when the nation displayed concerns over another wave due to the new variant. The DGCA had also announced that the order would not affect the current flights that are operating as it is only for the complete resumption that has now been postponed.

A month ahead of the same, the Centre decided to normalise international flight operations, which remained suspended from March 2020. DGCA further said that the air bubble arrangement that India has with several countries should remain intact.

The emergence of the new Covid variant, Omicron, first found in southern Africa has sparked a global alarm, with several countries shutting borders and imposing travel restrictions. The WHO has recently designated Omicron as a ‘variant of concern’, saying that it would take quite some time to accurately gauge its level of severity.

