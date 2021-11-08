International Travel: List of Countries Where Indians Can Travel and Rules They Must Follow

With the ever-evolving Covid-19 situation all around the world, planning a trip abroad can be rather challenging as knowing where to go is perhaps the first big question that needs to be answered. And currently, that answer depends on the Air Bubble pacts that India has established with other countries. So in order to help you narrow down the list of places where you can travel, we have put together a complete list of countries with which India has an Air Travel Arrangement. But before we do that, let’s understand what an Air Bubble pact is exactly.

- What Are Air Transport Bubbles?

As per the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), “Transport Bubbles” or “Air Travel Arrangements” are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are reciprocal in nature, meaning airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits.

As per that latest list generated by MoCA, here are the countries where India has an Air Travel Arrangement, along with the requirements for travel.

This list of countries is in alphabetical order to help you jump straight to the country you are looking for in this list.

1. Afghanistan

Indian and Afghan carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and Afghanistan and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Afghanistan

i. Afghanistan nationals/residents and foreign nationals holding valid Afghanistan visas, if required; and

ii. Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa from Afghanistan and destined for Afghanistan only. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Afghanistan with the particular visa category before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

- From Afghanistan to India

i. Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding Afghanistan passports; and

iii. Foreigners (including diplomats) holding valid visas issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

2. Bahrain

Air India/Air India Express and Gulf Air are now permitted to operate services between India and Bahrain and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Bahrain

i. Bahraini nationals/residents;

ii. Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa from the Kingdom of Bahrain and destined for Bahrain only. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Bahrain with the particular visa category before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

- From Bahrain to India

i. Indian nationals stranded in Bahrain;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding Bahraini passports; and

iii. Bahraini nationals (including diplomats) holding valid visa issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

3. Bangladesh

Indian and Bangladeshi carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and Bangladesh and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Bangladesh

i. Nationals/residents of Bangladesh and foreign nationals holding valid visas from Bangladesh;

ii. Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa from Bangladesh. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Bangladesh before issuing of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

- From Bangladesh to India

i. Indian nationals;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding passports issued by Bangladesh; and

iii. Bangladeshi nationals/residents (including diplomats) and foreigners (including diplomats) holding valid visas issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

4. Bhutan

India has created an air travel arrangement with Bhutan. Indian and Bhutanese carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and Bhutan and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Bhutan

i. Nationals/residents of Bhutan and foreign nationals holding valid visas from Bhutan, if required;

ii. Any Indian national. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Bhutan with the particular visa category before issuing of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

- From Bhutan to India

i. Indian nationals;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding passports of Bhutan; and

iii. Bhutanese nationals/residents (including diplomats) and foreigners (including diplomats) holding valid visas issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020, as amended from time to time.

5. Canada

India has created an air travel arrangement with Canada. Indian carriers and Air Canada are now permitted to operate services between India and Canada and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Canada

i. Stranded Canadian nationals/residents and foreigners with valid Canadian visas eligible to enter Canada;

ii. Indian nationals with valid visas are eligible to enter Canada. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Canada before the issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger; and

iii. Seamen of foreign nationalities; Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping

- From Canada to India

i. Stranded Indian nationals;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding Canadian passports; and

iii. Foreigners (including diplomats), who are eligible to enter India as per Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

6. Ethiopia

Indian and Ethiopian carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and Ethiopia and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Ethiopia

i. Stranded nationals/residents of Ethiopia, foreign nationals destined for Africa and transiting through Ethiopia or spouses of these persons, whether accompanying or otherwise;

ii. Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for any country in Africa and holding a valid visa for the destination country. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian/ Nepalese/Bhutanese nationals to enter the destination country with the particular visa category before the issue of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian/ Nepalese/Bhutanese passenger; and

iii. Seamen of foreign nationalities and Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping. Seamen should be destined to countries of Africa only.

- From Ethiopia to India

i. Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan stranded in any country in Africa;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders holding passports of any country;

iii. All foreign nationals (from any country in Africa) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on the appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist Visa; and

iv. Seamen from countries of Africa.

Passengers travelling on flights from India to Ethiopia should be destined for African countries only. Similarly, only passengers originating from countries in Africa should be allowed to travel on flights from Ethiopia to India.

7. France

Indian and French carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and France and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to France

i. Stranded nationals/residents of France, foreign nationals destined for EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only and transiting through France or spouses of these persons, whether accompanying or otherwise;

ii. Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for any country in EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only and holding a valid visa of the destination country. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese nationals to enter the destination country before the issue of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese passenger; and

iii. Seamen of foreign nationalities and Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping. Seamen should be destined for countries in the EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only.

- From France to India

i. Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan stranded in any country in EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and PIO cardholders holding passports of any country;

iii. All foreign nationals (from any country in EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on the appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist Visa; and

iv. Seamen from EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only.

Passengers travelling on flights from India to France should be destined for countries in the EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only. Similarly, only passengers originating from countries in the EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa should be allowed to travel on flights from France to India.

8. Germany

Indian and German carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and Germany and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Germany

i. Stranded nationals/residents of Germany, foreign nationals destined for EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only and transiting through Germany or spouses of these persons, whether accompanying or otherwise;

ii. Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for any country in EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only and holding a valid visa of the destination country. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese nationals to enter the destination country before the issue of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese passenger; and

iii. Seamen of foreign nationalities and Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping. Seamen should be destined for countries in the EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only.

- From Germany to India

i. Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan stranded in any country in EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and PIO cardholders holding passports of any country;

iii. All foreign nationals (from any country in EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist Visa; and

iv. Seamen from EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only.

Passengers travelling on flights from India to Germany should be destined for countries in the EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only. Similarly, only passengers originating from countries in the EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa should be allowed to travel on flights from Germany to India.

9. Iraq

Indian and Iraqi carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and Iraq and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Iraq

i. Nationals/residents of Iraq;

ii. Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for Iraq and holding a valid visa for Iraq. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian / Nepalese /Bhutanese nationals to enter Iraq with the particular visa category before issue of ticket / boarding pass to the Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese passenger.

- From Iraq to India

i. Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan stranded in Iraq;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders holding passports of any country; and

iii. All Iraqi nationals (including diplomats) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on the appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist Visa.

Passengers travelling on flights from India to Iraq should be destined for Iraq only. Similarly, only passengers originating from Iraq should be allowed to travel on flights from Iraq to India.

10. Japan

Indian and Japanese carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and Japan and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Japan

i. Stranded nationals/residents of Japan and foreign nationals holding valid Japanese visas subject to the border measures and travel restrictions imposed by the government of Japan at the time of travel; and

ii. Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa from Japan subject to the border measures and travel restrictions imposed by the government of Japan at the time of travel. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Japan with the particular visa category before issuing of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

- From Japan to India

i. Stranded Indian nationals;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding passports of Japan; and

iii. Foreigners (including diplomats), holding valid visas issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

11. Kenya

Indian and Kenyan carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and Kenya and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Kenya

i. Nationals/residents of any country in Africa; and

ii. Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for any country in Africa and holding a valid visa for the destination country. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian / Nepalese /Bhutanese nationals to enter the destination country with the particular visa category before issuing of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese passenger.

- From Kenya to India

i. Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan stranded in any country in Africa;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders holding passports of any country; and

iii. All African nationals (including diplomats) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on the appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist Visa.

Passengers travelling on flights from India to Kenya should be destined for African countries only. Similarly, only passengers originating from countries in Africa should be allowed to travel on flights from Kenya to India.

12. Kuwait

Indian and Kuwaiti carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and Kuwait and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Kuwait:

i. Nationals of Kuwait; and

ii. Any Indian national eligible to travel to Kuwait and destined for Kuwait only. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure the Indian nationals are eligible to enter Kuwait before issuing of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

- From Kuwait to India:

i. Indian nationals stranded in Kuwait;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders; and

iii. Nationals of Kuwait intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on the appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist Visa.

Passengers carried from India to Kuwait will comprise passengers destined for Kuwait only. Similarly, only passengers originating from Kuwait should be allowed to travel on flights from Kuwait to India.

13. Maldives

Indian and Maldivian carriers are now permitted to operate flights between India and Maldives and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Maldives:

i. Maldivian nationals/residents and foreign nationals holding valid Maldivian visas, if required;

ii. Any Indian national. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Maldives before issuing of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

- From Maldives to India:

i. Indian nationals;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding Maldivian passports, and

iii. Foreigners (including diplomats) holding valid visas issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

14. Nepal

Air India and Nepal Airlines are now permitted to operate flights between Delhi and Kathmandu and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Nepal:

i. Indian nationals and nationals of Nepal. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Nepal before issuing of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger;

ii. Third-country nationals (including diplomats) holding valid visa/entry permit for Nepal, if required.

- From Nepal to India:

i. Indian nationals and nationals of Nepal;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and Person of Indian Origin cardholders holding passports of any country; and

iii. All third-country nationals (including diplomats) intending to travel to India for any purpose (including their dependents on the appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist Visa.

Only such passengers who are destined for Nepal are allowed to travel on flights from India to Nepal. Similarly, only passengers originating in Nepal are allowed to travel on flights from Nepal to India.

15. Netherlands

Indian and Dutch carriers are now permitted to operate flights between India and Netherlands and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Netherlands:

i. Stranded nationals/residents of Netherlands, foreign nationals destined for EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only and transiting through Netherlands or spouses of these persons, whether accompanying or otherwise;

ii. Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for any country in EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only and holding a valid visa of the destination country. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese nationals to enter the destination country before the issue of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese passenger; and

iii. Seamen of foreign nationalities and Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping. Seamen should be destined for countries in the EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only.

- From Netherlands to India:

i. Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan stranded in any country in EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and PIO cardholders holding passports of any country;

iii. All foreign nationals (from any country in EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on the appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist Visa; and

iv. Seamen from EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only.

Passengers travelling on flights from India to the Netherlands should be destined for countries in the EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only. Similarly, only passengers originating from countries in the EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa should be allowed to travel on flights from the Netherlands to India.

16. Nigeria

Indian and Nigerian carriers are now permitted to operate flights between India and Nigeria and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Nigeria:

i. Stranded Nigerian nationals/residents, foreign nationals destined for Africa and transiting through Nigeria or spouses of these persons, whether accompanying or otherwise;

ii. Any Indian national holding any type of valid Nigerian visa and destined for any country in Africa. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter the destination country before the issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger; and

iii. Seamen of foreign nationalities; Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping.

- From Nigeria to India:

i. Indian nationals stranded in any country in Africa;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding Nigerian passports;

iii. Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding passports issued by any country in Africa who are eligible to enter India as per MHA guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time; and

iv. Foreigners (including diplomats) holding valid visas issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

17. Oman

Indian and Omani carriers are now permitted to operate flights between India and Oman and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Oman:

i. Nationals/residents of Oman;

ii. Any Indian national holding a valid residency permit of Oman and destined for Oman only. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure the Indian nationals are eligible to enter Oman before issuing of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

- From Oman to India:

i. Indian nationals stranded in Oman;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding passports of Oman;

iii. Nationals of Oman (including diplomats) holding valid visas issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

18. Qatar

Indian carriers and Qatar Airways are now permitted to operate flights between India and Qatar and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Qatar:

i. Qatari nationals;

ii. Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for Qatar or any country in South America or Africa only and holding a valid visa of the destination country. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese nationals to enter the destination country before the issue of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese passenger; and

iii. Foreign nationals destined for South America or Africa only and transiting through Qatar.

- From Qatar to India:

i. Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan stranded in Qatar or in any country in South America or Africa;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders holding passports of any country; and

iii. Qatari nationals and foreign nationals (from any country in South America or Africa only) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on the appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist Visa.

Passengers travelling on flights from India to Qatar should be destined for Qatar or any country in South America or Africa only. Similarly, only passengers originating from Qatar or any country in South America or Africa should be allowed to travel on flights from Qatar to India

19. Russia

Indian and Russian carriers are now permitted to operate flights between India and Russia and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Russia:

i. Stranded nationals/residents of Russia;

ii. Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for and holding a valid visa of Russia. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese nationals to enter the destination country before the issue of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian/Nepalese/ Bhutanese passenger; and

iii. Seamen of foreign nationalities and Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping. Seamen should be destined for Russia only.

- From Russia to India:

i. Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan stranded in Russia;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and Person of Indian Origin(PIO) cardholders holding passports of any country;

iii. Russian nationals intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on the appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist Visa; and

iv. Seamen from Russia.

Passengers travelling on flights from India to Russia should be destined for Russia only. Similarly, only passengers originating from Russia should be allowed to travel on flights from Russia to India.

20. Rwanda

Indian carriers and carriers of Rwanda are now permitted to operate flights between India and Rwanda and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Rwanda:

i. Stranded nationals/residents of Rwanda, foreign nationals destined for Africa and transiting through Rwanda or spouses of these persons, whether accompanying or otherwise;

ii. Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for any country in Africa and holding a valid visa for the destination country. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian/ Nepalese/Bhutanese nationals to enter the destination country with the particular visa category before the issue of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian/ Nepalese/Bhutanese passenger; and

iii. Seamen of foreign nationalities and Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping. Seamen should be destined to countries of Africa only.

- From Rwanda to India:

i. Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan stranded in any country in Africa;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders holding passports of any country;

iii. All foreign nationals (from any country in Africa) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on the appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist Visa; and

iv. Seamen from countries of Africa.

Passengers travelling on flights from India to Rwanda should be destined for African countries only. Similarly, only passengers originating from countries in Africa should be allowed to travel on flights from Rwanda to India.

21. Seychelles

Indian carriers and carriers of Seychelles are now permitted to operate flights between India and Seychelles and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Seychelles:

i. Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan stranded in any country in Africa;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and Persons of Indian Origin cardholders holding passports of any country;

iii. All foreign nationals (from any country in Africa) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on the appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist Visa; and

iv. Seamen from countries in Africa.

- From Seychelles to India:

i. Stranded nationals/residents of Seychelles, foreign nationals destined for Africa and transiting through Seychelles, or spouses of these persons, whether accompanying or otherwise;

ii. Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for any country in Africa only and holding a valid visa of the destination country. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese nationals to enter the destination country before issue of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese passenger; and

iii. Seamen of foreign nationalities and Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping. Seamen should be destined for Africa only.

Passengers travelling on flights from India to Seychelles should be destined for African countries only. Similarly, only passengers originating from countries in Africa should be allowed to travel on flights from Seychelles to India.

22. Sri Lanka

Indian and Sri Lankan carriers are now permitted to operate flights between India and Sri Lanka and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Sri Lanka:

a. Following categories of Indian nationals. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Sri Lanka before issuing of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

i. Indian businessmen on a Business visa.

ii. Indian healthcare professionals, health researchers, engineers and technicians for technical work at Sri Lanka health sector facilities, including laboratories and factories.

iii. Indian engineering, managerial, design or other specialists travelling to Sri Lanka on behalf of Indian business entities located in Sri Lanka.

iv. Indian technical specialists and engineers travelling for installation, repair and maintenance of Indian-origin machinery and equipment facilities in Sri Lanka, on the invitation of a registered Sri Lankan business entity.

v. Indian tourists visiting Sri Lanka for leisure/pleasure purposes.

vi. Nationals / residents of Sri Lanka.

- From Sri Lanka to India:

i. Indian nationals and nationals of Nepal or Bhutan;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and Person of Indian Origin cardholders holding passports of any country;

iii. Nationals/residents of Sri Lanka (including diplomats) and foreigners (including diplomats) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on the appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist Visa.

23. Tanzania

Indian and Tanzanian carriers are now permitted to operate flights between India and Tanzania and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Tanzania:

i. Stranded nationals/residents of Tanzania, foreign nationals destined for Africa and transiting through Tanzania or spouses of these persons, whether accompany ignore otherwise;

ii. Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for any country in Africa and holding a valid visa for the destination country. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian / Nepalese /Bhutanese nationals to enter the destination country with the particular visa category before the issue of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese passenger; and

iii. Seamen of foreign nationalities and Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping. Seamen should be destined to countries of Africa only.

- From Tanzania to India:

i. Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan stranded in any country in Africa;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders holding passports of any country, and

iii. All foreign nationals (from any country in Africa) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on the appropriate category of dependent visa)except those on Tourist Visa; and

iv. Seamen from countries of Africa.

Passengers travelling on flights from India to Tanzania should be destined for African countries only. Similarly, only passengers originating from countries in Africa should be allowed to travel on flights from Tanzania to India.

24. Ukraine

Indian and Ukrainian carriers are now permitted to operate flights between India and Ukraine and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Ukraine:

i. Nationals/residents of CIS countries (excluding Russia);

ii. Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for and holding a valid visa for CIS countries (excluding Russia). It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian / Nepalese /Bhutanese nationals to enter the destination country with the particular visa category before issuing of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian/Nepalese/ Bhutanese passenger.

- From Ukraine to India:

i. Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan in CIS countries (excluding Russia);

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders holding passports of any country; and

iii. Nationals of CIS countries excluding Russia (but including diplomatic and service/ official passport holders) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on the appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist Visa.

Passengers travelling on flights from India to Ukraine should be destined for CIS countries (excluding Russia) only. Similarly, only passengers originating from CIS countries (excluding Russia) should be allowed to travel on flights from Ukraine to India.

25. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Indian and UAE carriers are now permitted to operate flights between India and UAE and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to UAE:

i. UAE nationals.

ii. ICA approved UAE residents.

iii. Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for UAE or any country in South America or Africa only and holding a valid visa of the destination country. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese nationals to enter the destination country before issuing of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese passenger.

- From UAE to India:

i. Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan stranded in UAE or in any country in South America or Africa;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders holding passports of any country; and

iii. UAE nationals and foreign nationals (from any country in South America or Africa only) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on the appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist Visa.

Passengers travelling on flights from India to UAE should be destined for UAE or any country in South America or Africa only. Similarly, only passengers originating from UAE or any country in South America or Africa should be allowed to travel on flights from UAE to India.

26. United Kingdom (UK)

Indian and UK carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and UK and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to UK

i. Stranded UK nationals/residents, foreign nationals transiting through UK or spouses of these persons, whether accompanying or otherwise;

ii. Any Indian national holding any type of valid UK visa and destined for UK only. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter UK with the particular visa category before the issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger; and

iii. Seamen of foreign nationalities; Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping

- From UK to India

i. Stranded Indian nationals;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding UK passports; and

iii. Foreigners (including diplomats), who are eligible to enter India as per Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

27. United States of America (USA)

Indian and US carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and USA and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to USA

i. US citizens, legal permanent residents, and foreign nationals holding valid US visas;

ii. Any Indian national holding any type of valid US visa. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter the USA with the particular visa category before the issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger; and

iii. Seamen of foreign nationalities; Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping

- From USA to India

i. Stranded Indian nationals;

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders holding passports of any country; and

iii. Foreign nationals (including diplomats) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on the appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on a Tourist visa.

28. Uzbekistan

Indian carriers and carriers of Uzbekistan are now permitted to operate flights between India and Uzbekistan and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

- From India to Uzbekistan

i. Nationals/residents of CIS countries (excluding Russia);

ii. Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for and holding a valid visa for CIS countries (excluding Russia). It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian / Nepalese /Bhutanese nationals to enter the destination country with the particular visa category before issue of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian/Nepalese/ Bhutanese passenger.

- From Uzbekistan to India:

i. Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan in CIS countries (excluding Russia);

ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders holding passports of any country; and

iii. Nationals of CIS countries excluding Russia (but including diplomatic and service/ official passport holders) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on the appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist Visa.

Passengers travelling on flights from India to Uzbekistan should be destined for CIS countries (excluding Russia) only. Similarly, only passengers originating from CIS countries (excluding Russia) should be allowed to travel on flights from Uzbekistan to India.

Note: All the airlines are permitted to sell tickets between India and the respective countries in each direction through their websites, sales agents and Global Distribution Systems. However, the MoCA also says that before making any reservations in the flights being operated under the above arrangements, the passengers must confirm that they would be allowed entry into the destination country.

Our suggestion would be to get in touch with the embassy of the country you are planning to visit and get an update if there is any change in the requirements for travel, as these are subject to change.

